172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|ahead-of-maharashtra-assembly-session-speaker-nana-patole-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5800351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly session, Speaker Nana Patole tests positive for COVID-19

The session has been postponed twice. It was originally scheduled from June 22 and was later shifted to the last week of August

Moneycontrol News
Congress candidate Nana Patole
Congress candidate Nana Patole

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly session, scheduled to begin from September 7, Speaker Nana Patole tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, state minister and senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar had tested positive for the virus.

The shortest-ever monsoon session in the history of the Maharashtra legislature is taking place in the backdrop of a raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has already infected more than 8.43 lakh people in the state.

Close

The state government has put in place several measures for the two-day session, including compulsory antigen tests for legislators, distribution of COVID-19 kits and a new seating arrangement to ensure physical distancing among members.

related news

The session has been postponed twice. It was originally scheduled from June 22 and was later shifted to the last week of August.

For the monsoon session, besides the regular areas, seating arrangements have been made for legislators in visitors and students gallery to ensure physical distancing between them, officials said.

Legislators will also be given special kits that will consist of masks and face shields, among other items, the officials said.

Personal assistants (PAs) of lawmakers will not be allowed to accompany them inside the house and arrangements for them along with the drivers of legislators have been made in the parking area of the assembly complex in south Mumbai, they said.

The brief session will take up supplementary demands and certain bills, among other legislature work.

There will be no question hour, calling attention and debates.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.