Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly session, Speaker Nana Patole tests positive for COVID-19

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly session, scheduled to begin from September 7, Speaker Nana Patole tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, state minister and senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar had tested positive for the virus.

The shortest-ever monsoon session in the history of the Maharashtra legislature is taking place in the backdrop of a raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has already infected more than 8.43 lakh people in the state.

The state government has put in place several measures for the two-day session, including compulsory antigen tests for legislators, distribution of COVID-19 kits and a new seating arrangement to ensure physical distancing among members.

The session has been postponed twice. It was originally scheduled from June 22 and was later shifted to the last week of August.

For the monsoon session, besides the regular areas, seating arrangements have been made for legislators in visitors and students gallery to ensure physical distancing between them, officials said.

Legislators will also be given special kits that will consist of masks and face shields, among other items, the officials said.

Personal assistants (PAs) of lawmakers will not be allowed to accompany them inside the house and arrangements for them along with the drivers of legislators have been made in the parking area of the assembly complex in south Mumbai, they said.

The brief session will take up supplementary demands and certain bills, among other legislature work.

There will be no question hour, calling attention and debates.