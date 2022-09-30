English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Aadhaar authentication grows 44% in August to 220 crore

    As of end August 2022, a cumulative number of 8,074.95 crore Aadhaar authentications have been carried out so far, as against 7,855.24 crore such authentications by the end of July, indicating rise in use of Aadhaar based services.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Authentication of individuals using Aadhaar grew by 44 per cent to about 220 crore in August, the IT ministry said on Thursday. As of end August 2022, a cumulative number of 8,074.95 crore Aadhaar authentications have been carried out so far, as against 7,855.24 crore such authentications by the end of July, indicating rise in use of Aadhaar based services.

    "Aadhaar usage and adoption by residents is witnessing sizable growth indicative of how it is increasingly supporting ease of living for residents. In August, 219.71 crore authentication transactions were carried out via Aadhaar, a growth of more than 44 per cent against July 2022," the statement said.

    Daily Data_Sep 30

    Around 1,000 social welfare schemes in the country run by both Centre and states have been notified to use Aadhaar till date.

    Aadhaar custodian Unique Identification Authority of India is in discussion with state government to onboard more services on Aadhaar platform. A majority of these monthly transactions were done by using fingerprint biometric authentication (128.56 crore), followed by demographic authentications and OTP authentications.

    Close

    Related stories

    The number of e-KYC (Know Your Customer) transactions executed via Aadhaar was 23.45 crore in August. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions so far increased from 1,249.23 crore in July to 1,272.68 crore by end of August. Under the Aadhaar Act, an e-KYC transaction can be done only with the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder.

    The Aadhaar based e-KYC eliminates physical paperwork and in-person verification requirements for KYC. Under the Aadhaar Act, an e-KYC transaction can be done only with the explicit consent of the Aadhaar holder.

    Aadhaar e-KYC service is increasingly playing an important role for banking and non-banking financial services in providing better and transparent customer experience and ease of doing business.

    In August, residents successfully updated 1.46 crore Aadhaars, and cumulatively till date (end of August) 65.01 crore Aadhaar numbers have been successfully updated following requests from the residents, according to the statement.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aadhaar #Aadhaar authentication #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 12:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.