75-year-old Mumbai man imprisoned for keeping his cattle out in rain in 2013

A 75-year-old resident from Lalbaug, Gopal Phunsunge was sentenced to 10 days of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,000 for keeping his cattle out in the rain for five days. The complaint was filed against Gopal in 2013 for keeping his 28 cattle out in the rain rather than offering them a proper dry shed.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Phunsunge had 17 cows, eight calves and three bulls a total of 28 animals; all of whom were kept in a small space outside.

A Mumbai metropolitan court passed a statement on May 28, 2018, against Gopal for keeping his cattle in a condition that could have been fatal to the health of the animals. He was accused of putting his cattle in a confinement in a small space outside near the road where the cattle neither had proper space to move nor proper protection from the harsh monsoon.

Renowned animal activist and social worker Chetan Sharma had filed a complaint against Gopal after seeing the plight of the cattle in 2013. Police had registered a case against Gopal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Sharma had given a testament against the senior citizen, saying he saw the cattle being tied near a Metro bridge for five days in a heavy downpour. Another resident from that area was brought in court and he confirmed that he had seen the cattle tied near the Metro bridge.

Gopal was also accused of not taking proper care of his cattle by not providing sufficient water and food to them. However, these charges were dropped for lack of enough evidence. However, no medical reports of the animals were produced in court to prove that the animals were starved.