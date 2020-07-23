App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

75% marks in Class 12 not mandatory for admission to NITs this year, says HRD Minister

"JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said

PTI
File image
File image

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the HRD Ministry on July 23 announced a relaxation in the admission criteria for NITs and centrally funded technical institutions, doing away with the requirement of minimum 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams.

"Due to prevailing circumstances, Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted.

"JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," he further said.

For admissions in NITs and other centrally funded technical institutions, apart from qualifying the JEE-Main, the eligibility was to secure a minimum of 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains, which has been postponed twice, will now be held from September 1-6.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 04:58 pm

