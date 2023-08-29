Vastu Shastra tips: Never keep these 5 things empty at your home

In Vastu, a vacant vase signifies unfulfilled relationships and a void in emotional connect (Image: Canva)

The right kind of energy is what makes your home a safe, happy space for you and your family. If positivity and financial well-being is what you seek, turn to Vastu Shastra. According to this traditional Indian belief system, the arrangement of objects within a living space plays a pivotal role in influencing its energy flow. While you can lay out every room as per the Vastu guidelines, there are also certain items that may be bringing negativity by simply just being there. One of the key guidelines focusses on never leaving such things vacant. Let's delve into the wisdom of Vastu as we explore five things you should never keep empty at home.

1. Buckets: For capturing abundance

Buckets hold more significance than just their utilitarian purpose in the bathroom. According to Vastu, an empty bucket symbolises stagnation and lack of progress. To harness positive energy and ensure the continuous flow of abundance, avoid leaving empty buckets around your living space. Instead, keep them filled with water or grains, invoking the symbolism of sustenance and prosperity.

2. Flower vase: For blooming relationships

A vase adorned with fresh, vibrant flowers is a common sight in homes worldwide. In Vastu, a vacant vase signifies unfulfilled relationships and a void in emotional connect. By keeping your vase filled with fragrant flowers, you attract positivity, love, and strong bonds within your family. Embrace the beauty of nature and let your relationships flourish.

3. Purse or wallet: For inviting financial growth

Your wallet holds more than just money — it carries your financial aspirations. In the realm of Vastu, an empty wallet represents financial stagnation. To stimulate wealth and financial growth, make it a habit to keep some money in your wallet at all times. This practice is believed to attract financial opportunities and ensure a steady inflow of resources into your life.

4. Water vessels: For nurturing nourishment

Vessels are symbolic of nourishment and sustenance. An empty water vessel implies a lack of abundance and a missed opportunity to nurture yourself and your loved ones. Abide by Vastu principles by ensuring your vessels are always stocked with essential grains or pulses. This not only aligns with the energy of abundance but also encourages mindful eating habits.

5. Jars or containers: For retaining prosperity

Jars, whether for food storage or personal belongings, play a role in preserving what is valuable. According to Vastu, leaving containers empty symbolises wastage and a disregard for the potential they hold. To retain prosperity and prevent the outflow of positive energy, make sure your containers always have something stored within them. This simple act is thought to safeguard your wealth and maintain a harmonious environment.