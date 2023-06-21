International Yoga Day 2023: Unleash the power within with Kundalini Yoga

Best yoga postures: With its unique blend of physical postures, breathing exercises, meditation, and mantra chanting, Kundalini Yoga has gained popularity for its ability to awaken dormant energy within the body and provide numerous benefits to practitioners (Image: _ishwari_/Instagram)

In the words of Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation and one of the most prominent yogi of current times, “Kundalini Yoga, in its essence, is the most dangerous yet the most potent form of yoga.” But then, what exactly has made this powerful yogic process so popular across the world.

Let’s find out.

What is Kundalini Yoga?

Often referred to as the "yoga of awareness," it focusses on awakening the kundalini energy that resides at the base of the spine. This dormant energy is believed to be coiled like a serpent and, when awakened, rises up through the energy centers or chakras, resulting in heightened consciousness and spiritual awakening.

In the world of yoga, Kundalini Yoga stands out as a dynamic and transformative practice. With its unique blend of physical postures, breathing exercises, meditation, and mantra chanting, this practice has gained popularity for its ability to awaken dormant energy within the body and provide numerous benefits to practitioners. However, like any practice, it is essential to understand both the benefits and potential drawbacks before embarking on the Kundalini Yoga journey.

The benefits of incorporating Kundalini Yoga into daily life

One of the key benefits of Kundalini Yoga is its ability to enhance physical and mental well-being. Ishwari Patil, a certified yoga therapist from Mumbai, says, “Kundalini Yoga is a spiritual practice. It helps in balancing our chakras, and allows us to get in tune with our mind and body. Kundalini Yoga also relieves stress, can help with anxiety and depression, and can lead us on the path to enlightenment by making us more compassionate towards ourselves and others.”

The practice incorporates various physical postures or asanas that help strengthen the body, improve flexibility, and release tension. Additionally, the deep breathing techniques employed in Kundalini Yoga increase oxygen flow, promoting a sense of vitality and clarity. Beyond the physical benefits, Kundalini Yoga also nurtures your mind and balances emotions. Regular practice can help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression by balancing the nervous system and increasing the production of mood-enhancing neurotransmitters. The combination of physical movement, breathwork, and meditation creates a holistic approach to healing and self-discovery.

Best yoga postures: Kundalini Yoga incorporates various physical postures or asanas that help strengthen the body, improve flexibility, and release tension (Image: kundalini_yoga_ashram/Instagram)

Moreover, Kundalini Yoga offers a spiritual dimension, connecting practitioners to their inner selves and the universal consciousness. The practice aims to expand awareness and awaken the dormant potential within individuals. This heightened state of consciousness can lead to profound experiences of unity, spiritual insight, and personal growth.

Potential drawbacks of Kundalini Yoga

It is crucial to approach Kundalini Yoga with caution and awareness, as it can also have potential drawbacks. One of the challenges of Kundalini Yoga is the intensity of the practice. The vigorous physical movements, rapid breathing techniques, and powerful meditations may be overwhelming for beginners or those with physical limitations. It is important to listen to your body, start slowly, and seek guidance from a qualified Kundalini Yoga teacher to ensure a safe and effective practice.

Another potential drawback is the emphasis on energy awakening, which can lead to unexpected and intense experiences. Kundalini awakenings can bring up a range of physical, emotional, and psychological symptoms, commonly known as Kundalini syndrome. These symptoms may include energy surges, emotional upheavals, altered states of consciousness, and even physical discomfort.

Best yoga postures: Kundalini awakenings can bring up a range of physical, emotional, and psychological symptoms, commonly known as Kundalini syndrome (Image: yogasi.info/Instagram)

The process of Kundalini Yoga

Kundalini Yoga consists of six main components, which are done in the following order:

Opening chant: Each session is begun with an opening chant, also known as tuning in.

Pranayama or warmup: Start your warm up with breathing exercises, called pranayama, followed by a few subtle movements to stretch your spine. The goal of pranayama is to practice breath control.

Kriya: A kriya is a sequence of postures, pranayama, mudras (hand positions), sounds, and meditation. The length and intensity of the kriya depends on your fitness level and guidance of the instructor.

Relaxation: This allows your body and mind to absorb the effects of a kriya.

Meditation: Before wrapping up, a meditation session is crucial to cultivate awareness.

Closing chant: The session ends with a closing chant.