International Yoga Day 2023: Your ultimate guide to yoga inversions

"Poses where the head is below the heart are great for increasing blood circulation and oxygen flow to the brain and in return to the entire body, thus boosting brain health," says Mumbai-based certified yoga therapist Ishwari Patil (Image: Ishwari Patil)

Yoga has been practiced for centuries, and one of the most intriguing aspects of this ancient discipline is the practice of yoga inversions. Yoga inversions are asanas or poses that involve placing the head below the heart, ‘inverting’ your body from its normal upright position. These poses reverse the usual gravitational pull on the body and challenge our physical strength and balance. In return, they offer a multitude of benefits for both the body and mind.

Performing a yoga inversion requires focus, proper technique, and building up strength gradually. It is crucial to listen to your body and never force yourself into a pose if you feel any discomfort or pain. You can first warm up your body with a few rounds of sun salutations or other gentle stretches, and begin with something as simple as a forward bend, gradually increasing the difficulty level.

Physical benefits of yoga inversions

Ishwari Patil, a certified yoga therapist from Mumbai, asserts that although these inversions may be tricky to perform, their health benefits are abundant. “Going upside-down is something we don't do everyday, and hence can be challenging for our body and mind. Poses where the head is below the heart are great for increasing blood circulation and oxygen flow to the brain and in return to the entire body, thus boosting brain health. Poses like Sarvangasana and Halasana improve thyroid function by delivering oxygen-rich blood to the thyroid gland. These poses are also excellent to relieve back pain. Inversions also boost immunity by stimulating our lymphatic system which is responsible for eliminating toxins from our body.”

Since these poses reverse the blood flow, the process has positive effects on the cardiovascular system. Moreover, inversions strengthen the upper body, particularly the arms, shoulders, and core muscles. They also improve balance, as these poses require both physical stability and mental concentration. Inversions stimulate the endocrine system, which is responsible for regulating hormones, promoting hormonal balance, and improving overall well-being.

Mental benefits of yoga inversions

In addition to benefitting the body, inversions also help to break unconscious patterns of the mind thereby improving mental function, focus, and concentration. They can even help to alleviate stress and anxiety by calming the nervous system and activating the relaxation response in the body. “To balance in inversion poses one needs to keep the mind still which can be achieved by focusing on the breath. This allows us to truly practice living in the present moment. From personal practice I can say it really helps bring a feeling of inner peace,” Patil confirms.

However, it is important to note that yoga inversions are not suitable for everyone. Individuals with neck or back injuries, high blood pressure, glaucoma, or other medical conditions should consult with a healthcare professional before attempting these poses. Pregnant women should also avoid inversions unless they have prior experience and guidance from a qualified prenatal yoga instructor.

Yoga inversion poses to begin your journey with

Ask Patil about the yoga inversions she swears by, and the expert points out Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand), Adho Mukho Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog), and Adho Mukho Vrksasana (Handstand). Here’s how to perform the three poses:

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand) (Image: Ishwari Patil)

Lie on your back with hands by your side. Lift your legs and lower back as high as your shoulders. Support your back with your hands. Move your elbows closer towards each other, and move your hands upwards along your back to reach the shoulder blades. Straighten your legs and spine and lift your heels high up towards the ceiling, pointing the toes up. Support your body weight on your shoulders and upper arms. Take a deep breath and hold the posture for 30-60 seconds, and then release slowly.

Adho Mukho Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog)

Adho Mukho Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog) (Image: Ishwari Patil)

Start on the floor with your hands shoulder-width apart, with your shoulders above your wrists. Your hips should be above or slightly before your knees. Next, tuck your toes against the mat or ground, using that leverage to extend your legs and lift both knees into the air. Your body should now resemble an upside-down “V” shape. Extend and lengthen your spine, simultaneously pressing through the palms of your hands and balls of your feet. Pull your pelvis up toward the ceiling, using the triceps in your upper arms to help stabilise your form. Hold your body in position, making sure to breathe deeply, and release.

Adho Mukho Vrksasana (Handstand)

Adho Mukho Vrksasana (Handstand) (Image: Ishwari Patil)

Come into Downward Facing Dog position with your hands about six inches away from the wall. Walk your feet closer to your hands, bringing the shoulders over your wrists. Keep your right foot on the ground lifting onto the ball of it and begin to bend at the knee. Lift the other foot off the floor straightening the lifted leg behind you. Take a few hops here, jumping off from the bent leg and lifting the straight leg toward vertical. Flex your lifted foot the entire time for engagement. Try bringing both heels to the wall. Keep your head down between your upper arms. Hold your body in position, making sure to breathe deeply, and release.