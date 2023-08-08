Covid-19 cases show signs of increase in Maharashtra, new Omicron subvariant detected

EG.5.1 is a sub-strain of Omicron XBB.1.9, one that has not been able to dominate cases in India so far

Covid-19 cases are showing signs of increase in Maharashtra after a long time due to the detection of a new Omicron Subvariant- EG.5.1 – in the state in the first instance of its presence in the country.

Rajesh Karyakate, Maharashtra’s coordinator for genome sequencing and a senior scientist with BJ Medical College, told TOI that EG.5.1 was detected in Maharashtra in May this year.

It has been two months since the detection of the XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 subvariants of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Despite the lack of any significant increase in cases during June and July, there does not appear to be any impact from this new subvariant. The dominant strains of Covid-19 in the area remain XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3.

As per the data received from the state health department, the number of active Covid-19 cases has increased from 70 at the end of July to 115 on August 6. The case count on August 7 was 109.

EG.5.1 is a sub-strain of Omicron XBB.1.9, one that has not been able to dominate cases in India so far, as stated by Karyakarte. Although, he said that it will be prudent to keep a close watch on hospital admissions. According to the data from the state public health department, Mumbai has the maximum number of active Covid-19 cases in the state standing at 43, followed by Pune at 34 and Thane at 25.