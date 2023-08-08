Covid-19 cases show signs of increase in Maharashtra, new Omicron subvariant detected

Covid-19 cases are showing signs of increase in Maharashtra after a long time due to the detection of a new Omicron Subvariant- EG.5.1 – in the state in the first instance of its presence in the country.
Rajesh Karyakate, Maharashtra’s coordinator for genome sequencing and a senior scientist with BJ Medical College, told TOI that EG.5.1 was detected in Maharashtra in May this year.
It has been two months since the detection of the XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3 subvariants of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Despite the lack of any significant increase in cases during June and July, there does not appear to be any impact from this new subvariant. The dominant strains of Covid-19 in the area remain XBB.1.16 and XBB.2.3.
As per the data received from the state health department, the number of active Covid-19 cases has increased from 70 at the end of July to 115 on August 6. The case count on August 7 was 109.
EG.5.1 is a sub-strain of Omicron XBB.1.9, one that has not been able to dominate cases in India so far, as stated by Karyakarte. Although, he said that it will be prudent to keep a close watch on hospital admissions. According to the data from the state public health department, Mumbai has the maximum number of active Covid-19 cases in the state standing at 43, followed by Pune at 34 and Thane at 25.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!