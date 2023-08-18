Brittle nails? Frequent fractures? Don't ignore these 7 alarming signs of weak bones

How to build strong bones: You can build strong bones with a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, regular exercise that includes weight-bearing activities, and avoiding habits that can compromise bone health, such as excessive alcohol consumption and smoking (Image: Canva)

Strong bones are the unsung heroes of our body, and form the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. They provide structural support, protect vital organs, and play a crucial role in overall mobility. Often overlooked, weak bones can lead to a myriad of health issues that might not manifest until later in life. Bone weakness, or osteoporosis, is a common condition characterised by decreased bone mass and compromised structural integrity. Recognising the signs of weak bones is essential for maintaining an active lifestyle. In this article, we'll delve into seven major signs that indicate your bones health may be decreasing with time:

1. Brittle nails:

The health of your nails can provide insights into your bone strength. Brittle, easily breakable nails might be a subtle indicator of weak bones. This is due to the interplay of essential minerals like calcium and collagen that are essential for both nail and bone health.

2. Frequent fractures:

Experiencing fractures from minor incidents that wouldn't typically cause such injuries might be the most telling sign of weak bones. If your bones are fragile, they are more prone to breaking even with minimal force. These fractures often occur in areas like the wrists, hips, and spine.

3. Posture problems:

Your posture is a reflection of your bone health, particularly in the spine. If you notice a gradual decline in your posture, such as a more pronounced hunch in your back, it could be due to weakened vertebral bones. These changes may indicate conditions like osteoporosis, where bones become porous and fragile.

4. Decreased grip strength:

While grip strength decline is a natural part of ageing, an abrupt or significant reduction might be a sign of weakened bones. The strength of your grip is often linked to the health of your forearm bones, and changes could hint at potential bone density issues.

5. Joint aches and pains:

Joint discomfort or persistent pain could be a result of weakened bones. Bones and joints work in tandem to provide stability and movement, so when bones lose their strength, it can put extra strain on joints, leading to discomfort.

6. Loss of height:

If you have noticed that you're appearing shorter over the years, it might not just be due to ageing. As bone density diminishes, the vertebrae in your spine may compress, leading to a reduction in height! This is another potential sign of osteoporosis or reduced bone density.

7. Receding gums:

Gums that are receding or pulling away from your teeth might suggest weakening bones in your jaw. The jawbone supports your teeth, and when it begins to weaken, it can lead to oral health issues and even tooth loss.

How to maintain strong bones

Maintaining strong bones is a lifelong endeavour that involves a combination of factors, including a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, regular exercise that includes weight-bearing activities, and avoiding habits that can compromise bone health, such as excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. If you've noticed any of these signs or if you're concerned about your bone health, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional. They can conduct tests like bone density scans to assess the health of your bones and provide guidance on lifestyle changes, supplements, or treatments if necessary.