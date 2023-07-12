6 tips for maintaining bone health for women in their 40s

Hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can significantly affect bone health (Image: Canva)

As women reach their 40s, they enter a crucial stage where bone health becomes a priority. This is because women become more prone to developing low bone density as they age and hit menopause, when the levels of oestrogen starts to drop in the body.

Oestrogen, one of the main female sex hormones, plays a critical role in regulating your bone production and turnover. Consequently, bone breakdown starts to exceed bone formation, resulting in increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis — a health condition wherein bones get porous, weak, and brittle.

So, ladies, stop waiting for the eleventh hour to clock and try these six expert-recommended tips to promote bone health in your 40s:

1. Prioritise calcium-rich foods:

Consuming a calcium-rich diet is fundamental for maintaining optimal bone health. A study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research found that higher calcium intake is associated with improved bone mineral density in women. Aim for 1,000 milligrams of calcium per day from sources such as low-fat dairy products, leafy greens (kale, broccoli, and spinach), fortified plant-based milk, and fish like salmon and sardines.

2. Include vitamin D in your diet:

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in calcium absorption and bone health. Spend time outdoors to allow your body to naturally synthesize vitamin D from sunlight. Additionally, include dietary sources of vitamin D like fatty fish, eggs, and fortified cereals. Consult your healthcare provider to determine if a vitamin D supplement is necessary based on your individual needs.

3. Engage in weight training:

Various researches highlight the positive effects of weight-bearing exercises on bone mineral density and bone strength. Strength training and weight-bearing exercises are excellent for maintaining strong bones in ageing women. Activities like walking, jogging, and dancing, paired with strength training that includes squats, lunges, push-ups, and weightlifting promote bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

4. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption:

Smoking negatively impacts bone health and increases the risk of osteoporosis. Studies have shown that smoking reduces bone density and interferes with the body's ability to absorb calcium. Additionally, excessive alcohol consumption can have similar effects on bone health. Avoid smoking entirely and limit alcohol intake to moderate levels (up to one drink per day) to support optimal bone health.

5. Monitor hormonal changes:

Hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can significantly affect bone health. The decline in oestrogen levels during this period can lead to accelerated bone loss. Consult your healthcare provider to discuss potential hormone replacement therapy or other treatment that can help maintain bone density and minimise the risk of fractures.

6. Get regular bone density tests done:

Regular bone density tests, such as dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans, can assess your bone health and determine your risk of osteoporosis. These tests measure bone mineral density and help identify any early signs of bone loss. Talk to your doctor to determine how often you should undergo bone density testing based on your personal risk factors.