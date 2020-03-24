Watch: Ideas for Profit |H1 may be a washout for AC companies

In this we discuss the outlook on AC companies and whether investors should keep them on their radar at current levels.
Summer season is upon us and air conditioner manufacturing companies eagerly look forward to this quarter.
However, this year may turnout to be bad for them.
In this Ideas for Profit video, we discuss the outlook on AC companies and whether investors should keep them on their radar at current levels.
Watch the video for more...
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Mar 24, 2020 08:00 pm