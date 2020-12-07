





How do corporate India’s leaders manage their businesses? Where do they draw inspiration from? What is their management style? Like A Boss is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from corporate bosses on how they run their companies.





Kris Gopalakrishnan is a man who wears many hats. Although he is best known as the co-founder of Infosys, India's first major IT services firm, he is also a well-regarded thought leader, angel investor, and is currently the chairman of Axilor Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm. Axilor' portfolio companies include healthcare firm Sigtuple, enterprise software startup Urban Piper and content firm Pocket Aces.



In 'Like A Boss', Gopalakrishnan speaks to Moneycontrol's M. Sriram about his leadership techniques, how inspirations, work schedule, and the secrets behind a nearly 35-year stint as one of corporate India's most respected entrepreneurs and leaders.

What time do you like to be at your desk?

Typically at 10 am, unless someone wants to start earlier. I go on till about 9:30 at night. For meetings in the US, it has to be at a decent time for them, which will be the night for us. But timings have definitely changed during the pandemic. My days are much longer now. I won't have the time to exercise in the evening so I try to finish that before I start work. In my pandemic schedule, there is no break because there is no travelling. It is non stop.