    HomeNewsEconomyPolicy

    Rise of 188% in number of students leaving country between 2020-22

    While a total of 2.59 lakh students left the country in the year 2020, the number rose by 80 percent to 4.44 lakhs in 2021 and to 7.5 lakhs in the year 2022

    Pallavi Singhal
    February 08, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
    As UK plans to restrict number of foreign students to control migration, a look at Indian students abroad and how UK stacks up as their preferred study destination. (Image: News18 Creative)

    There has been a rise of 188 percent in the number of students who have left India for higher education, a parliamentary response read.

    Stating that studies abroad are a matter of individual will and choice, with no restrictions on cross-border students' mobility, the Ministry of Education responding to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha annexed details which revealed that a rise of 188 percent has been seen in students leaving the country in the past 3 years.

    While a total of 2.59 lakh students left the country in the year 2020, the number rose by 80 percent to 4.44 lakhs in 2021 and to 7.5 lakhs in the year 2022. The numbers have been made available by the ministry from data where people disclosed their purpose of visit as Study/Education while going abroad.

    However, it will be pertinent to mention that the number of students going out of the country may have been affected by the pandemic that hit the world in 2020.