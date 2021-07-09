Sunil Gavaskar: There is a desire to help ease the retired lives of our international players

Sunil Gavaskar turns 72 on July 10, 2021. (File Photo)

Sunil Gavaskar, the Neil Armstrong of cricket, the first man to make 10,000 Test runs and 30 Test centuries, is set for another mission.

Champs Foundation, which he set up to provide recognition or financial aid to retired Indian sportspersons, has completed 22 years. As Gavaskar turns 72 on July 10, the Foundation will begin a new chapter with a revamped website.

Surprisingly, for an initiative launched by a famous cricketer, not many have been aware of Champs Foundation. That has necessitated a fresh start.

So far, the Foundation has assisted 19 ex-India sportspersons.

“In a way it's good that the Foundation has had to reach out to only 19 internationals so far. Sportspersons take a great deal of pride in their career and achievements and so are reluctant to ask for help, and so it's not been easy to reach out,” Gavaskar told Moneycontrol in an email interview.

“What the Foundation does is when it gets to know through the media about an international who is struggling, is to then reach out to the international. We didn't have a (comprehensive) website earlier but now that we have one; hopefully, it can reach out to those who are under the radar and vice-versa.”

Is the Foundation looking at specific numbers in its new innings?

“There are no targets, just a desire to reach out and help ease in a little way the retired lives of our Internationals,” said Gavaskar, the first Indian superstar of the television era, and one who stood up for national pride by refusing the MCC membership after being disrespected at Lord’s. The original Little Master also paved the way for better remuneration for Indian cricketers from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and sponsors.

Asked if others from the Indian sports ecosystem, such as juniors, coaches or administrators, would be eligible for help, the former India captain and World Cup winner said, “The constitution of the Foundation says it can reach out only to those who have represented India, so sadly we can't, at this moment, look at others unless they are internationals.”

There is a belief in India that Indian sports icons need to be more socially aware and philanthropy-driven. When Gavaskar is asked for his views on the subject, he says, “If you want to be a successful sportsperson, then you can't afford distractions. That's the main reason sportspersons don't get involved or comment on activities beyond their sport during their playing days. After retirement from playing, you can give a lot more time to the philanthropic activities and that's why you will find more retired sportspersons getting involved in causes dear to their hearts.”

Talking about the successes and challenges of the Foundation so far, Gavaskar said, “The Foundation’s success has been in reaching out to some of those who brought glory to Indian sport in the past but were not quite remembered by the present. The failure has been in not being able to reach out to those who are in need of recognition more than assistance.”

Nonetheless, it’s been a fulfilling experience overall.

“The journey,” Gavaskar said, “has been rewarding in as much as knowing that the Foundation has been able to do a little bit and bring a little comfort to the internationals who sweated for the country without much reward and who in their retirement years are struggling a bit.”