Pant needs Kohli's guidance believes Yuvraj

Repeated failures have put India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishbah Pant under pressure. In tough times for the 21-year-old, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has come out in Pant's support.

Yuvraj on September 24 said that the youngster doesn't deserve the criticism coming his way and needs the support of captain Virat Kohli to overcome the slump. Pant has been criticized for playing rash shots at critical junctures of the matches leaving much work to do for other batsmen.

"I really don't know what is happening with him (Rishabh). He is facing a lot of criticism which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of 'The Sports Movement' summit of the India On Track organisation.

"The people monitoring him, the coach, the captain have to guide him," he added.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, said the 21-year-old should be looked after psychologically.

"How you get the best out of him is completely based on his character. You need to understand his character, you need to understand his psychology and work according to that.

"If you are going to suppress him, you are not going to get the best out of him," he added.

Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckle every time he fails to value his wicket.

While addressing a press conference announcing his retirement on June 10, Yuvraj had said that he sees immense potential in Pant and that the young batsman has already proved his worth after scoring hundreds (in Tests) in England and Australia.