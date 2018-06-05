Pakistan's legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis apologises for celebrating Wasim Akram’s birthday during Ramzan

Ever thought someone would be sorry for celebrating a colleague’s birthday? Yes, that’s what Waqar Younis felt after he celebrated Wasim Akram’s 52nd birthday. Since this being a month of Ramzan when many people are fasting, both Waqar and Wasim received a lot of flak from fans.

Wasim’s birthday fell on June 3 when they cut a cake in the commentary box. Both the former Pakistan pacers were commentating in the second Test between England and Pakistan when the incident happened.



Apologise to everyone for cutting cake on Waseem Bhai’s birthday yesterday..We should have respected Ramadan and the people who were fasting :pray::pray:. It was a poor act on our behalf #SORRY

— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) June 4, 2018

But Younis did some damage control as he tweeted the next day, “Apologise to everyone for cutting cake on Waseem Bhai’s birthday. yesterday..We should have respected Ramadan and the people who were fasting. It was a poor act on our behalf #SORRY."

There have been some fans who have come out in support of him after he apologized as they said that nobody is responsible for any of the people who are fasting. While some said that an issue shouldn’t be made out of someone’s birthday cake cutting.

But sensing people’s sentiments and with no intention to hurt them, Waqar definitely made sure that he did the right thing by apologising.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost the Test to England by an innings and 55 runs inside three days as the series ended in a 1-1 draw.