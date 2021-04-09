English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | MI vs RCB: Dream 11 Fantasy team pick for the match

IPL 2021 MI Vs RCB: Their head-to-head is hugely in favour of Mumbai, but the defending champions are notorious slow starters, not having a single opening fixture since 2013

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Score

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Score

IPL fever is yet again upon amidst all the election battles happening across states and even as the gloom of rising COVID-19 cases hang over us. Nevertheless, cricket fans and others will have something else to talk about for the next month and a half, as IPL 2021 kicks off with the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.

The head-to-head numbers are massively in the favour of MI who have won 19 of the 29 games they have played against the RCB. However, the defending champions have always had a slow start in the last few years, having lost their opening game since 2013. RCB on the other hand have always been a hit-or-miss team touted as the biggest under-achievers of the IPL. Kohli will be hoping that the big names in his side turn up on the day, something that the RCB have always struggled with.

The match will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

 Probable Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians

Close

Related stories

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Keiron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (WK), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Pick

Wicket Keeper: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Finn Allen

All Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult

dream eleven MI vs RCB R

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. The classification of players under the different categories is based on the current selections available under the Dream 11 App.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #Dream 11 Fantasy Team Pick #IPL #IPL 2021 #MI #RCB #Sports
first published: Apr 9, 2021 11:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.