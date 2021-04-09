IPL 2021 | MI vs RCB: Dream 11 Fantasy team pick for the match

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Score

IPL fever is yet again upon amidst all the election battles happening across states and even as the gloom of rising COVID-19 cases hang over us. Nevertheless, cricket fans and others will have something else to talk about for the next month and a half, as IPL 2021 kicks off with the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.

The head-to-head numbers are massively in the favour of MI who have won 19 of the 29 games they have played against the RCB. However, the defending champions have always had a slow start in the last few years, having lost their opening game since 2013. RCB on the other hand have always been a hit-or-miss team touted as the biggest under-achievers of the IPL. Kohli will be hoping that the big names in his side turn up on the day, something that the RCB have always struggled with.

The match will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Keiron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (WK), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Dream 11 Fantasy Team Pick

Wicket Keeper: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Finn Allen

All Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult

Disclaimer: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. The classification of players under the different categories is based on the current selections available under the Dream 11 App.