IPL 2023 Final: JioCinema sets another record with 3.2 crore viewers in GT vs CSK clash

GT captain Hardik Pandya with CSK skipper MS Dhoni. The final match was played at the Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, on May 29, 2023 (PTI file photo)

JioCinema, the streaming platform which has been showcasing all the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches of this edition for free, registered yet another record high concurrent viewership of 3.2 crore during the tournament's final match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on May 29.

The number of concurrent viewers breached the 3.2 crore-mark during the last phase of GT's innings. The team, while batting first, hammered CSK's bowlers in the death overs to post a mammoth total of 214/4. At the time of writing this report, the Chennai side was at four for no loss in 0.3 overs, with the match being delayed due to rains.



Almost 3.25 cr viewers live on Jio Cinema watching IPL finals. Highest ever digital viewership. Jio getting into the big league globally.. Few years down the line ,there will be case study in Ivy League colleges on how Jio was truly disruptive.

— Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) May 29, 2023

JioCinema had, last week, broken all records by becoming the first streaming platform in the world to draw 2.5 crore concurrent viewers. The massive viewership was recorded during the playoff match between GT and CSK on May 24. The MS Dhoni-led side had won the game by 16 runs.

The digital platform of Reliance Jio again clocked a concurrent viewership of 2.5 crore on May 26, during the eliminator played between the Gujarat side and Mumbai Indians.

In terms of engagement, JioCinema said it has been setting "new benchmarks every day". The total video views on the platform have crossed over 1,300 crore, setting another world record.

The average streaming time per match per viewer has zoomed past 60 minutes, according to a release issued by JioCinema last week.

In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, JioCinema has roped in 26 marquee sponsors, which the company claims to be "the highest ever for any sporting event".

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.