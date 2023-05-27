English
    IPL 2023: JioCinema sets world record with 2.5 crore concurrent viewers in CSK-GT match

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    The match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Tuesday drew the highest concurrent viewership on JioCinema. At 2.5 crore in the final overs of the second innings, it has set a world record for the most number of concurrent viewers.

    CSK made its way to the finals by winning the playoff match by 16 runs. The previous viewership record on JioCinema is of 2.4 crore, registered during the CSK-RCB match on April 17. JioCinema has been streaming the IPL matches free for all viewers.

    In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day. The total video views on the platform have crossed over 1,300 crore, setting another world record.

    The streaming app has been adding millions of viewers for IPL on a daily basis. The average streaming time per match per viewer too has zoomed past 60 minutes. JioCinema's free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views.

    In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, JioCinema has roped in 26 marquee sponsors - the highest ever for any sporting event.

    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #concurrent viewership #CSK #GT #Gujarat titans #IPL 2023 #JioCinema
    first published: May 27, 2023 02:34 pm