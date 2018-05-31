App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

I don't think I will get fit on time for Afghan Test: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is all set to miss the India-Afghanistan Test starting June 14 due to a thumb injury.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha on Thursday made it all but clear that he is out of India's Afghanistan Test match owing to a thumb injury. While BCCI has maintained that it is a thumb injury, reliable sources have confirmed that it's a thumb fracture sustained as Saha tried to fend a rising delivery from Shivam Mavi during an IPL qualifier between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

A final call will be taken by the BCCI medical team in Mumbai after assessing the X-Ray report. However, there are reports that he might be out for atleast four to five weeks.

"It's not in my hands. Personally, I feel I might not get fit in time," a disappointed Saha told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of his cricket coaching programme with Kalighat Club.

"A Mumbai-based doctor who is in touch with me will take a call after examining the X-Ray in a few days," the Indian Test wicket-keeper said.

Saha's right thumb was strapped and when asked whether he would have to go under the knife, he said, "I don't know the exact situation. The doctor will decide."

The BCCI has not yet named a replacement for Saha for the one-off Test against Afghanistan starting June 14. It is expected that one among Dinesh Karthik, Parthiv Patel or Rishabh Pant will don the big gloves.

"I cannot comment on whether I would be taking part in the Afghanistan Test. The BCCI is keeping a track on my injury on a day-to-day basis. It will depend on how I recover and whether I do in time for the one-off Test," he added.

For Saha, more than the historic occasion, it is missing a Test match that is hurting him more.

"It's not only about the historic occasion. Missing a game is always disappointing. To me every match is important," he said.

Saha's batting form in the IPL was woeful with 122 runs in 10 innings at an average of 15.25 but he admitted it was way below his expectation.

"I expected to do better but that did not happen. But it will be a different thing in Test format," he signed off.
First Published on May 31, 2018 08:55 pm

tags #afghanistan inaugural test #cricket #India vs afghanistan #Wriddhiman Saha

