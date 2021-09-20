MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

UK travel rule for India 'offensive', 'smacks of racism', say Congress' Tharoor and Ramesh

Under new rules, which kick in from October 4, people flying from India will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine on arriving in the UK and during the period they will have to get tested for Covid-19

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)


Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have slammed the United Kingdom government's new travel policy for India, calling it offensive and racist.

The new rules, as explained by aviation analyst Alex Macheras, say a person vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, will still be considered unvaccinated and must follow the rules for the unvaccinated—10 days of home quarantine and tests.

Also Read | Countries need to harmonise vaccine certification on priority: Adar Poonawalla

Tharoor, who is the party MP from Thiruvanthapuram, quoting Macheras ' tweets, said he pulled out of a debate at Cambridge Union and withdrew from the events for the launch of the UK edition of his book The Battle of Belonging. "It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!", Tharoor tweeted.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Quoting the same thread, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said UK's travel policy was "absolutely bizarre". He tweeted the policy "smacks of racism".

Also Read | India to resume exports of surplus COVID-19 vaccines from October under Vaccine Maitri programme

On September 17, the UK government announced that from October 4, the current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries based on levels of COVID-19 risk would be scrapped and replaced with one red list only.

The scrapping of the amber list, which includes India, means a reduced cost burden for travellers, especially for the Indian diaspora vaccinated in the UK.

However, an expanded list of countries whose vaccines are recognised in England does not include India, which means that Indians vaccinated with Covishield, the Serum Institute of India produced Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, would have to undergo a pre-departure PCR test and further tests on landing in the UK, news agency PTI said.

Under the new rules, people from India will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine in the UK and during the period they will have to test for Covid-19.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress MP Shashi Tharoor #coronavirus #COVID-19 UK #COVID-19 vaccine #UK Travel policy
first published: Sep 20, 2021 05:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.