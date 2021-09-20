UK travel rule for India 'offensive', 'smacks of racism', say Congress' Tharoor and Ramesh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh have slammed the United Kingdom government's new travel policy for India, calling it offensive and racist.



UK government confirm tonight that if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia…

…you are considered “unvaccinated” and must follow “unvaccinated” rules = 10 day home quarantine & tests September 17, 2021

The new rules, as explained by aviation analyst Alex Macheras, say a person vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, will still be considered unvaccinated and must follow the rules for the unvaccinated—10 days of home quarantine and tests.

Also Read | Countries need to harmonise vaccine certification on priority: Adar Poonawalla

Tharoor, who is the party MP from Thiruvanthapuram, quoting Macheras ' tweets, said he pulled out of a debate at Cambridge Union and withdrew from the events for the launch of the UK edition of his book The Battle of Belonging. "It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!", Tharoor tweeted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion &out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing! https://t.co/YEVy3Ez5dj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2021





Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism. https://t.co/GtKOzMgydf

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 20, 2021

Quoting the same thread, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said UK's travel policy was "absolutely bizarre". He tweeted the policy "smacks of racism".

Also Read | India to resume exports of surplus COVID-19 vaccines from October under Vaccine Maitri programme

On September 17, the UK government announced that from October 4, the current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries based on levels of COVID-19 risk would be scrapped and replaced with one red list only.

The scrapping of the amber list, which includes India, means a reduced cost burden for travellers, especially for the Indian diaspora vaccinated in the UK.

However, an expanded list of countries whose vaccines are recognised in England does not include India, which means that Indians vaccinated with Covishield, the Serum Institute of India produced Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, would have to undergo a pre-departure PCR test and further tests on landing in the UK, news agency PTI said.

Under the new rules, people from India will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine in the UK and during the period they will have to test for Covid-19.