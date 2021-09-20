India to resume exports of surplus COVID-19 vaccines from October under Vaccine Maitri programme

Representative image.

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on September 20 said the government will resume exports of COVID-19 vaccine under the Vaccine Maitri initiative from October.

Mandaviya told the media that India will resume vaccine exports to fulfil the country's commitment towards the world in the collective fight against COVID.

The health minister said more than 30 crore doses will be produced in October and more than 100 crores in the coming quarter vaccines.

India had shipped 66 million doses of vaccines overseas through donations, bilateral arrangements, and sales. The exports were halted in April as the country coped with a deadly second wave of the coronavirus disease.

Last week Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII told media that his company is now producing 16 crore doses per month, and with other vaccine manufacturers also expanding capacities and the new one coming in, the government was expected to ease export restrictions by October.

Last year, SII pledged to provide 550 million doses of Covishield to COVAX, a global initiative for the equitable distribution of jabs to people in 92 low- and middle-income countries. The company also received $300 million funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.