Pharma wrap: Why is global solidarity missing in COVID-19 vaccination response?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) which has set a target of vaccinating all the healthcare workers around the globe in the first 100 days of 2021, may find it an uphill task with close to 50 days already over. As the clock ticks, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed on Friday to accelerate production and share technology to produce enough vaccines for the world and share them equitably.

To be sure, WHO is relying heavily on AstraZeneca-Oxford University-Serum Institute of India COVID-19 vaccine available through COVAX Facility for its 100-day target, despite concerns that the vaccine may not be effective against a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that's circulating in South Africa.

As per the interim plan of COVAX, about 336 million doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be available from February end, while Pfizer vaccine is available in very limited quantities of 1.2 million doses. Those doses would cover at least three percent of the total population of 145 countries in the first half of the year, enough to protect the most vulnerable groups, such as healthcare workers. The global population is 767 crore; three percent amounts to 23 crore. COVAX will cover three percent lower and middle-income countries.

Low and middle-income countries not on the priority list

COVAX facility is co-led by WHO, Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the UN Children's Fund.

To be sure, there is a concern that neglect of inoculating high-risk groups wherever in the world, whether it is rich or poor countries, will make fighting against COVID-19 ineffective, as the pandemic will continue to rage, as the virus acquires new mutations.

There are allegations against certain vaccine manufacturers that they are only focused on having bilateral agreements with rich and high middle-income countries who can pay for their COVID-19 vaccines, and also have been reluctant to share technologies with other manufacturers to scale up production and make vaccines affordable.

Other companies like AstraZeneca, Novavax, Johnson & Johnson and Russia's RDIF have been much more willing to partner with manufacturers of developing countries.

Dr Katherine O'Brien, Director, Immunization Vaccines and Biologicals at WHO in a recent press conference said manufacturers lack prioritisation in submitting data to get WHO's emergency use listing (EUL) and utilising COVAX mechanism to distribute vaccines has become a major challenge to quickly rollout vaccines.

".. manufacturers have responsibilities here ..to make this Global access easier and the ways that they can do that is prioritizing the submission of data to WHO for emergency use listing. We are unable to move on, on EUL unless we actually have the data to evaluate. We do expect that manufacturers will make that a priority," O'Brien added.

O'Brien stressed the need for manufacturers to prioritise the COVAX facility for deal-making in terms of vaccine distribution.

"It is the only Global mechanism that we have to fairly and equitably distribute vaccines so that we can assure that the highest priority groups in all countries are served and doing that, you know before serving lower priority populations in a limited number of countries," O'Brien said.

So far 150 million doses that have been distributed and administered worldwide, the vast majority of those doses went to just 10 countries.

"..unless we have solidarity along with science, we not going to get maximum impact," O'Brien said.