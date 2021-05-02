MEA urges foreign high commissions 'not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen'

Agra Police said people brought their own cylinders to hospitals for treatment of their relatives as Agra was experiencing brief oxygen shortage two days back (Representative Image)

Union External Affairs Ministry on May 2 requested the foreign high commissions and embassies in India not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen.

"The Chief of Protocol and Head of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions/Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted in response to queries regarding medical requirements of foreign high commissions and embassies in India.

"Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," he added further.

Youth Congress leader answers SOS call for oxygen by New Zealand High Commission

Earlier in the day, the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi sought help from Congress youth leader Srinivas BV for delivery of oxygen cylinders at their High Commission. Following the tweet, the High Commission deleted the tweet.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show



We have reached New Zealand High Commission with oxygen cylinders.

Please open the gates and save a soul on time. #SOSIYC https://t.co/BzGwj0eKBQ pic.twitter.com/0UVM6GWS0r — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 2, 2021

"We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry," the high commission said in a follow up tweet.

However, the Indian Youth Congress live-tweeted its delivery of the medical oxygen to the High Commission. A similar appeal was made by the Embassy of the Philippines on Saturday.