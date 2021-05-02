MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

MEA urges foreign high commissions 'not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen'

Earlier in the day, the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi sought help from Congress youth leader Srinivas BV for delivery of oxygen cylinders at their High Commission. Following the tweet, the High Commission deleted the tweet.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Agra Police said people brought their own cylinders to hospitals for treatment of their relatives as Agra was experiencing brief oxygen shortage two days back (Representative Image)

Agra Police said people brought their own cylinders to hospitals for treatment of their relatives as Agra was experiencing brief oxygen shortage two days back (Representative Image)


Union External Affairs Ministry on May 2 requested the foreign high commissions and embassies in India not to hoard essential supplies including oxygen.

"The Chief of Protocol and Head of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions/Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted in response to queries regarding medical requirements of foreign high commissions and embassies in India.

"Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," he added further.

Youth Congress leader answers SOS call for oxygen by New Zealand High Commission

Earlier in the day, the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi sought help from Congress youth leader Srinivas BV for delivery of oxygen cylinders at their High Commission. Following the tweet, the High Commission deleted the tweet.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

"We are trying all sources to arrange for oxygen cylinders urgently and our appeal has unfortunately been misinterpreted, for which we are sorry," the high commission said in a follow up tweet.

However, the Indian Youth Congress live-tweeted its delivery of the medical oxygen to the High Commission. A similar appeal was made by the Embassy of the Philippines on Saturday.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Covid-19 pandemic #External Affairs Ministry #MEA #Medical Oxygen #New Zealand High Commission #Oxygen supply
first published: May 2, 2021 02:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.