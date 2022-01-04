Govt refutes media reports, says 50% of COVID funds released to states

(Representative image)

The Centre has refuted media reports which claim that only 26.14 percent of the 'India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package - Phase-II' (ECRP) funds have been disbursed to states.

Calling these reports 'misleading and misinformed', the Centre said that 50 percent of the funds earmarked for the states and union territories have been released and not 26.14 percent as reported.

Further, it also clarified that the funds were released on August 24, 2021, and not in November 2021, as claimed by news reports.

In July last year, the Cabinet approved the ECRP scheme that is aimed to prevent, detect and respond to the continuing threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national health systems for emergency response and preparedness across the country.

Under the scheme, Rs 20,308.70 crore were to be spent by states out of which Rs 12,185.70 crore is to be provided by the central government and Rs 8,123 crore is to be provided by state governments.

In a press release, the government stated that 15 percent of the Centre's share to the states and union territories was released on July 22, 2021.

"The second instalment of funds was released soon after as advance to the States in the month of August 2021. A total amount of Rs 6075.85 crore (50 percent of central share) has already been released to States/UTs through National Health Mission (NHM) by 24th August 2021," the government said.

According to the government, so far expenditure of Rs 1,679.05 crore has been incurred by 36 States/UTs under ECRP-II. Additionally, the government states that out of Rs 6075.85 crore made available by the Union government, Rs 1679.05, crore, (i.e. 27.13 percent), have been spent by States as of December 31 2021.

It further stated that the remaining funds will be released to the states on the basis of the progress and utilisation of at least 50 percemt of the funds already released. So far, five states have reported expenditures of more than 50 percent.

The central government also noted that two meetings have been held by the Union health minister with state health ministers. The Union health secretary has also conducted at least three meetings with state health secretaries, it said.