COVID-19 Vaccination | Second jabs race past first ones for first time in May

The Union Health Secretary in a review meeting on May 11 told states to ensure all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose are prioritised for the second doses.

For the first time since vaccination began in January, more second doses of the jabs have been given to people than the first dose this month, showing that both the Centre and the state governments are now focusing on first completing the vaccination protection for the people of the priority groups.

Government data analysed by News18 shows that out of 16.8 million jabs given so far in May across the country, nearly 8.9 million were second doses while the first doses were lower at 7.9 million. Out of the 7.9 million first doses, 2.5 million doses were given to the 18-44 age group for whom vaccination began on May 1, leaving just 5.4 million people who got the first dose in the age group of 45+ or the health and frontline workers. “This shows that out of total people of priority group of 45+ coming for vaccination in May, nearly 63 percent came for their second jabs. This is a good development as we will have a bigger number of fully protected people. It is a fact that 80 percent of all mortalities due to the COVID are among the 45+ age group even as of today,” a senior government official explained.

The official said that Centre in May asked states to devote 70 percent of vaccines being provided to the states for the 45+ age group, exclusively for second doses. In April, 75% of the doses given across India were first ones against 47% so far in May and Centre expects the second dose ratio to grow further now on.

The Union Health Secretary in a review meeting on May 11 told states to ensure all beneficiaries who have taken the first dose are prioritised for the second doses. “The urgent need to address large number of beneficiaries waiting for 2nd dose was stressed. In this regard, States can reserve at least 70% of the Vaccines supplied to them from Government of India channel (free of cost) for second dose vaccination and remaining 30% for first dose. This however is indicative. States have the liberty to enhance this to as much as 100%. The States were asked to undertake awareness campaign for reinforcing importance of complete vaccination with two doses of the vaccine,” the government said in a statement.

States a Mixed Lot on second jabs

States like Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have given more number of second jabs in May on priority compared to first jabs while the three states which are leading in the vaccination numbers so far in the country, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, are still giving more first jabs. For example, while 60 percent of all jabs given in Maharashtra were first ones, about 58 percent of jabs given in Gujarat this month have been second ones. In Kerala, 80 percent of jabs given in May are second ones while in Uttar Pradesh, 55 percent of the jabs continue to be the first ones.

Maharashtra on May 11 said it will focus more now on giving second jabs and plans to divert some of the Covaxin stocks with it for the purpose. West Bengal, which is still to kick off vaccination drive in a big way for the 18-44 age group, has given 9.3 lakh second doses this month (90%) compared to just one lakh first doses.

Call on Extending Second Jab pending

News18 had earlier reported that an expert panel of the government is considering increasing the gap between two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine and is reviewing new evidence from international studies that suggest the vaccine’s efficacy is improved if the interval between the two doses is longer. The recommended interval between the two doses of Covishield, manufactured by Pune’s Serum Institute of India (SII), was increased from four-six weeks to six-eight weeks in April.

Experts believe such move could ease pressure on the vaccine’s supply chain at a time when India has decided to include all adults in its massive inoculation programme against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In March, a study published in The Lancet journal said Covishield has an 81.3% efficacy if doses are administered 12 weeks apart. Researchers found Covishield’s efficacy to be just 55.1% when two standard doses were administered less than six weeks apart.

Countries such as the UK and Canada administer the two doses of the vaccine 12 weeks and 16 weeks apart, respectively. Experts point out that the vaccine leads to improved immune response with a gap in the time period.