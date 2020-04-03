Coronavirus state-wise tally: Highest number of cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

India has recorded 2,547 cases of the novel coronavirus and 62 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Out of these, 2,322 are active cases, and 162 have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 6 pm on April 3 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic

With 335 cases, Maharashtra is currently the state with the highest number of reported COVID-19 infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (309) and Kerala (286).

Three cases have been reported so far in Mumbai's Dharavi area, Asia's largest slum.

A team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) will visit and conduct a survey in Rajasthan's Tonk district today, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.

Below are the number of COVID-19 cases in each state and union territory (UT) of India:

>> Andhra Pradesh - 132

>> Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 10

>> Arunachal Pradesh - 1

>> Assam - 16

>> Bihar - 29

>> Chandigarh - 18

>> Chhattisgarh - 9

>> Delhi - 219

>> Goa - 6

>> Gujarat - 95

>> Haryana - 49

>> Himachal Pradesh - 6

>> Jammu and Kashmir - 75

>> Jharkhand - 2

>> Karnataka - 124

>> Kerala - 286

>> Ladakh - 14

>> Madhya Pradesh - 104

>> Maharashtra - 335

>> Manipur - 2

>> Mizoram - 1

>> Odisha - 5

>> Puducherry - 5

>> Punjab - 48

>> Rajasthan - 167

>> Tamil Nadu - 309

>> Telangana - 158

>> Uttarakhand - 10

>> Uttar Pradesh - 172

>> West Bengal - 63

Globally, nearly 1 million cases of COVID-19 and over 50,000 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak began in late 2019.