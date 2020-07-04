Coronavirus in India | Delhi doctor with COVID-19 symptoms dies after testing negative twice

A 26-year-old resident junior doctor at Delhi’s Maulana Azad Institute for Dental Sciences (MAIDS) passed away on Thursday after testing negative for the COVID-19 twice.

Dr Abhishek Bhayana was reportedly suffering from all typical symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection. Hours before he died, Bhayana complained of chest congestion and breathlessness.

“I am having breathing issues. All my symptoms are of corona… I will be 100% positive,” Bhayana told his elder brother Aman (31) on Thursday morning.

According to a News18 report, Bhayana was posted in the department of oral surgery of the dental institute. His family members performed last rites on Friday afternoon.

“Despite having all the symptoms of coronavirus, Abhishek's test did not come positive. He died of a heart attack,” said a senior doctor from MAIDS.

According to family members, Bhayana first showed symptoms of coronavirus around 10 days ago. The family assumed that he had viral fever and took him to a chest specialist. The X-ray showed he had a chest infection. “Abhishek kept saying the symptoms were not of chest infection as he was having shortness of breath,” Aman said.

After the deceased's condition worsened on Thursday, the family rushed him to a private hospital. The doctors administered oxygen, but it was too late, the family said.