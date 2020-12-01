Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

As many as 31,118 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases above 94 lakh, as per health ministry’s December 1 update.

India reported 482 new deaths (below the 500-mark for fifth day) and 41,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release show. After seeing a rise, active cases now continue to drop for the fourth day, to 4,35,603 with a fall of 11,349 cases in a day.

Four states--Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka now have more than 25,000 active cases.

Maharashtra reported the most (3,837) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Delhi (3,726), Kerala (3,382), Rajasthan (2,677) and West Bengal (2,671). These top five states account for more than half (52 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Delhi reported the most (108) deaths, followed by Maharashtra (80), West Bengal (48), Haryana (27) and Punjab (27). These five states account for 60 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About nine states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

While Kerala reported 6,055 new recoveries, the most, followed by Delhi (5,824), Maharashtra (4,196), Rajasthan (2,762) and West Bengal (2,730).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India now at 94,62,809 with 88,89,585 recoveries and 1,37,621 deaths as on December 1, 2020. The recovery rate moved up to 93.9 percent with mortality rate at 1.5 percent. Less than 10 lakh (9,69,322) daily tests were reported on November 30, while more than 14.13 crore tests have been carried out till date.