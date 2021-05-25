Aarogya Setu app now displays users’ COVID-19 vaccination status
After users have taken both doses of the vaccine, two blue ticks will be displayed against their name.
May 25, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Aarogya Setu is the government of India’s first line of defence against COVID-19, with the app allow users to receive vital information on the virus as well as details for vaccine registration.
Now, the app has been updated to display a user’s vaccination status. Once a person takes a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a blue tick will appear against his/her name. After the user has taken both doses of the vaccine, two blue ticks will be displayed, indicating that the person has been vaccinated.
Apart from the CoWIN portal, the Aarogya Setu app is also used to book slots to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, the Centre has enabled
on-site registration or facilitated cohort registration in addition to an online appointment on the CoWIN platform for those in the 18-44 age group, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) said on May 24.