App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zoomcar resumes operations in 35 cities after easing of lockdown restrictions

The company has also launched a special 'Zoom to Atmanirbharta' sale to help customers avail personal mobility options that are safe, convenient, and affordable, the car rental firm said on Tuesday.

PTI

Self-drive car rental platform, Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has resumed operations in as many as 35 cities spanning across various states in the country after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The company has also launched a special 'Zoom to Atmanirbharta' sale to help customers avail personal mobility options that are safe, convenient, and affordable, the car rental firm said on Tuesday.

The operations have restarted in the South and East Zones, including cities such as Bangalore, Mangalore, Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Calicut, Guwahati, Siliguri, and Bhubaneswar, among others, following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines easing the restrictions for lockdown 4.0, it said.

Close

However, in the north and west zones and in some cities like Mysore cars will only be available from 7 am to 7 pm, it added.

related news

"The need for personal mobility solutions has become more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency. We are delighted to be able to resume our operations in most cities in the country.

"Our vehicles will be sanitised thoroughly after every single use to ensure the safety of passengers. We are strictly abiding by the government rules and regulations, and we will continue to update our customers on the status of various cities and safety instructions as further clarity emerges," said Greg Moran, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Zoomcar.

Moran further said keeping the current situation and its impact in mind, the company has come up with a curated offering for its customers.

As part of the special sale, the company will offer a 100 per cent discount with 50 per cent off on initial booking amount and 50 per cent cashback -- on all short-term rental bookings made from May 26 – May 29, it said.

Under the offer, the customers can now book for the travel period starting from June 1 onwards, using the code ZAN100, it added.

Additionally, free rescheduling for all bookings will be applicable indefinitely, it said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 01:40 pm

tags #Atmanirbharta #Business #Companies #coronavirus #lockdown #Zoomcar

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus threatens Chinese traditions of chopsticks and family-style meals

Coronavirus threatens Chinese traditions of chopsticks and family-style meals

Here's all you need to know about Kerala's new liquor app BevQ

Here's all you need to know about Kerala's new liquor app BevQ

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.