Zomato records highest ever order velocity, says CEO Deepinder Goyal

(Image: Zomato)

Food delivery platform Zomato recorded its highest ever velocity on December 31, 2020, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal said.

"Our order velocity right now is the highest we have seen in our life so far (~2500 orders per minute (opm). Surpassed India vs Pakistan day wala opm. And it's only 6pm! I hope our tech lives through this," Goyal tweeted at 6.14 pm on the New Year's Eve.



One last tweet. OPM 4,100. OK bye. https://t.co/hj1pAeAGl8

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020



Average order values are skyrocketing as well. https://t.co/U7L5FCaW7npic.twitter.com/xEX4nVOHEj

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020



Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas. #factshttps://t.co/2TK8IHyxHp

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

Orders poured in throughout the evening since people chose to stay in and ring in the new year at home instead of dining out. At 8.22 pm, Goyal said there were 4,100 orders on the platform.Throughout the evening, Goyal, almost like a cricket commentator, kept updating on the orders through some witty tweets, He also said that the average value of orders on the platform was seeing a spike.Goyal also gave insight into the number of orders for pizzas, salads, biriyani, and even galouti kababs.

The Zomato CEO recently said the company was expecting to clock its highest ever gross merchandise value (GMV) month in December 2020.

"Food delivery in India is rapidly coming out of COVID-19 shadows. December 2020 is expected to be the highest ever GMV month in our history. We are now clocking ~25% higher GMV than our previous peaks in February 2020," Goyal had tweeted on December 18.