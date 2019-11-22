Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta to be removed from Sensex from Dec 23

The shares of Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR and Vedanta will be excluded from the Sensex from December 23.

Nestle India, Titan and UltraTech are stocks that will be included in the Sensex from December 23.

UPL and Dabur India will be included in the Sensex 50 on the same day.

Sensex fell for the second consecutive day on November 22 on losses led by IT and bank heavyweights such as Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS.

The market remained in the lower terrain throughout the session even as global cues remained broadly positive after China said it wanted to work out a trade deal with the US.

Sensex suffered a loss of 216 points or 0.53 percent, at 40,359.41 while Nifty ended 54 points or 0.45 percent, lower at 11,914.40.