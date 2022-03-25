World’s first Metaverse Fashion Week is here – All you need to know

Estée Lauder is participating in the Metaverse Fashion Week (Image Source: AP)

Decentraland’s four-day Metaverse Fashion Week began on March 24 promising to showcase a stellar virtual list of global labels.

Here is all you need to know about the first ever metaverse fashion week.

— The first-of-its-kind Metaverse Fashion Week is hosting shows and digital experiences through a four-day event from March 24-28.

— The Metaverse Fashion Week is hosted on virtual platform Decentraland, where an attendee’s 3D avatar can browse through plots of 'land' for sale.

— Decentraland uses MANA cryptocurrency and is powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

— For its debut year, the event has devoted digital spaces which will be accessible to all visitors who can participate in panel talks, shopping experiences, runway shows and after-parties.

— Designers at the event include Jonathan Simkhai, Mowalola, and Collina Strada.

— The event was opened yesterday evening by British department store Selfridges which in early 2022 announced an NFT collaboration with the estate of Victor Vasarely and Paco Rabanne. It featured new artistic works and digital renditions of young Rabanne’s first 12 ‘Unwearable’ dresses originally created in 1966.

— At Metaverse Fashion Week, Selfridges recreated the digital space to reminiscence the Birmingham store to showcase their NFTs (mentioned above) in a gallery-like display. User avatars were also allowed guided tours of the artworks.

— For their fashion show line-up, the event has Etro hosting Liquid Paisley on March 25.

— Dolce and Gabbana will also offer a glimpse of their looks through an NFT collection today.

— Others also hosting runway events include Perry Ellis, Roberto Cavalli, and Tommy Hilfiger

— For shopping options, Giuseppe Zanotti is putting a limited edition of 1,000 of its NFTs of its Cobra sneakers on sale. These are wearable by the user avatars.

— A special digital after-party called Hogan-X will be hosted by Hogan.

— This after-party features international artists celebrating Hogan’s ‘Untraditional’ sneakers; Republiqe and Monnier Paris are collaborating on a special store of ‘wearable’ outfits that will house Coach, Ester Manas and Wandler brands; and Braw Haus will showcase a selection NFTs.

— Grimes and Auroboros will also collaborate for a musical performance feature.

— The digital movie theatre will showcase films by Lanvin and Chanel.

— To attend the event visit the Decentraland website. You can choose to enter by logging in using your digital wallet or as a guest.

— The site will then display a full schedule of the event which users can use to follow coordinates and discover spaces.

— Attendees can claim a limited quantity of 10,000 complimentary Advanced Night Repair NFT wearables which will be available for as long as the user wishes. They can be availed by users through MetaMask or other crypto wallets that support Ethereum and Ethereum tokens.