172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wipros-ceo-thierry-delaporte-aims-to-revive-growth-mulls-on-organisational-overhaul-6053141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro's CEO Thierry Delaporte aims to revive growth, mulls on organisational overhaul

The Wipro CEO is mulling to collapse layers and simplify the structure, by having fewer P&L, fewer teams and fewer metrics.

Moneycontrol News

With an aim to revive the growth of IT major Wipro, its CEO Thierry Delaporte is undertaking a major organisational overhaul. Speaking at the latest earning call, Delaporte preferred about fewer P&L, fewer teams and fewer metrics. Apart from this, the Wipro CEO is mulling to collapse layers and simplify the structure.

Among the important people leaving the firm include Wipro veteran and president Anand Padmanabhan and president Milan Rao, report Times of India. Padmanabhan heads business development and strategic sales, while Rao is responsible for the core transformation office - MIT (marketing, innovation and technology). Also, reports arrived that Wipro president and COO Bhanumurthy BM is scheduled to retire in 2021.

Wipro to buy Chennai-based Encore Theme Technologies for up to Rs 95 crore.

Close

"Over the past four months, CEO Thierry Delaporte has underscored the importance of driving tight performance management and building a high-performance culture," Times of India quoted Wipro spokesperson as saying. Though the spokesperson declined to speak on the specific changes.

related news

Adding on, the spokesperson also emphasised on Wipro's focus on a leaner organisation to increase market focus. He said that the priority of the IT major is 'on stabilising and gaining business momentum during these difficult times'.

According to the TOI report, Wipro's global head of consumer business unit Srini Pallia and BFSI head Angan Guha are the top choices to lead the Americas, which contributes 58.4 percent to revenues. While president of energy & utilities NS Bala is front-runner likely to oversee Asia-Pacific, which contributes nearly 24 percent to the firm's revenues.

Expressing his views during the earnings call, Delaporte said, "I usually find beauty in simplicity. In terms of model, what is critical is that you have a model that is centred around the client... What you need as an organisation is to be able to mobilise all forces of an organisation for the benefit of one client. So fewer P&Ls, fewer teams, fewer metrics, we do not need hundreds of KPIs to follow our operations."

Earlier last week, Wipro announced to acquire Chennai-based firm Encore Theme Technologies Private Ltd, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud solutions provider in financial services, for a value of up to Rs 95 crore.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 04:54 pm

tags #Anand Padmanabhan #Business #Thierry Delaporte #Wipro #Wipro CEO #Wipro organisational overhaul

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.