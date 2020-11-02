Wipro's CEO Thierry Delaporte aims to revive growth, mulls on organisational overhaul

With an aim to revive the growth of IT major Wipro, its CEO Thierry Delaporte is undertaking a major organisational overhaul. Speaking at the latest earning call, Delaporte preferred about fewer P&L, fewer teams and fewer metrics. Apart from this, the Wipro CEO is mulling to collapse layers and simplify the structure.

Among the important people leaving the firm include Wipro veteran and president Anand Padmanabhan and president Milan Rao, report Times of India. Padmanabhan heads business development and strategic sales, while Rao is responsible for the core transformation office - MIT (marketing, innovation and technology). Also, reports arrived that Wipro president and COO Bhanumurthy BM is scheduled to retire in 2021.

Wipro to buy Chennai-based Encore Theme Technologies for up to Rs 95 crore.

"Over the past four months, CEO Thierry Delaporte has underscored the importance of driving tight performance management and building a high-performance culture," Times of India quoted Wipro spokesperson as saying. Though the spokesperson declined to speak on the specific changes.

Adding on, the spokesperson also emphasised on Wipro's focus on a leaner organisation to increase market focus. He said that the priority of the IT major is 'on stabilising and gaining business momentum during these difficult times'.

According to the TOI report, Wipro's global head of consumer business unit Srini Pallia and BFSI head Angan Guha are the top choices to lead the Americas, which contributes 58.4 percent to revenues. While president of energy & utilities NS Bala is front-runner likely to oversee Asia-Pacific, which contributes nearly 24 percent to the firm's revenues.

Expressing his views during the earnings call, Delaporte said, "I usually find beauty in simplicity. In terms of model, what is critical is that you have a model that is centred around the client... What you need as an organisation is to be able to mobilise all forces of an organisation for the benefit of one client. So fewer P&Ls, fewer teams, fewer metrics, we do not need hundreds of KPIs to follow our operations."

Earlier last week, Wipro announced to acquire Chennai-based firm Encore Theme Technologies Private Ltd, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud solutions provider in financial services, for a value of up to Rs 95 crore.