    Wipro to acquire Rizing for about $540 million

    PTI
    April 26, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    IT company Wipro Limited will acquire 100 per cent stake in Rizing Intermediate Holdings for about $540 million (around Rs 4,135 crore) in an all-cash deal to scale up its SAP consulting capabilities, the company said on Tuesday.

    US-based Rizing is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Wipro, underscoring the company’s ambitious growth agenda.

    "Rizing’s high-touch approach, along with its industry expertise and SAP consulting capabilities in enterprise asset management, consumer industries, and human experience management, will be instrumental in advancing Wipro’s position as a sought-after advisor for clients’ most complex SAP transformations,” Wipro said in a statement.

    The deal will require anti-trust approvals under the competition laws of the United States of America, Germany and Canada. The transaction is expected to be completed before the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

    "Rizing’s complementary consulting capabilities and strong client relationships will significantly boost our existing offering, creating one of the most differentiated SAP services in the marketplace."

    "Together, we will be able to expand our presence in high-growth industry sectors,” Wipro Limited, chief executive officer and managing director Thierry Delaporte said in a statement.

    Upon completion of the acquisition, Rizing will operate as 'Rizing, a Wipro company’, under the leadership of Mike Maiolo.

    With Wipro’s backing, we will be able to enhance the value we deliver to our current clients and bring our differentiated offering to a broader universe of businesses.

    "Combining the two firms will allow us to scale our services and expand our footprint in the market,” Rizing Chief Executive Officer Mike Maolo said.

    Rizing is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and has more than 1,300 employees in 16 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

    It was previously owned by private equity firm One Equity Partners.



    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Rizing Intermediate Holdings #Wipro Ltd.
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 06:25 pm
