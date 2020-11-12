Wipro restructures strategic business units, to appoint chief growth officer

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro overhauls its business unit and service lines to revive growth under its new CEO Thierry Delaporte. The organisational changes will take effect on January 1, 2021.

In an email to employees, Delaporte, who took over as CEO in July 2020, said, “For long now, our growth has been largely dependent on the US market. It is important that we broad base our growth. The new model seeks to achieve just this.”

Under the new model, the current structure of seven Strategic Business Units, Service Lines and nine geographies will be replaced with four Strategic Market Units (SMUs) and two Global Business Lines (GBLs).

The four Strategic Market Units are Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (APMEA). While Americas 1 and Americas 2 are organised by sectors, Europe and APMEA are structured by countries, the mail said.

Srini Pallia, President - Consumer Business, will lead Americas 1, Angan Guha, head, BFSI, will head Americas 2, and N S Bala, President - Energy, Natural Resources, Utility & Construction, will be in charge of APMEA. The leader for Europe will be appointed in the coming weeks, the mail added.

The leaders will be supported by a newly created role of Chief Growth Officer, who will be announced soon. “The Chief Growth Officer will play a key role in driving large deals and strengthening relationships with hyper-growth partners, besides overseeing marketing, advisor/analyst relationships, sales excellence and sales enablement,” Delaporte added.