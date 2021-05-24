WhatsApp will not limit functionality "in coming weeks", privacy of users is priority

it was not for the CCI to decide if the Facebook-owned app's privacy policy was compliant with privacy norms, WhatsApp said. (Representative image)

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp says user privacy remains a priority and the new policy does not change that, in response to the government's letter on Monday.

On May 20, the government had asked WhatsApp to withdraw or revise the new privacy policy by March 25, and warned action against the firm stating it has “various options” available to it under Indian law, in a letter.

In its response, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, “We have responded to the Government of India’s letter and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority. As a reminder, the recent update does not change the privacy of people’s personal messages. Its purpose is to provide additional information about how people can interact with businesses if they choose to do so.”

The company said that it will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, it will continue to remind users about the update as well as when they choose to use relevant optional features, like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook.

“We hope this approach reinforces the choice that all users have whether or not they want to interact with a business. We will maintain this approach until at least the forthcoming PDP law comes into effect,” the statement said.

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy came into effect on May 15, which allows the company to share information collected between user and business can be shared with Facebook. While user accounts will not be deleted if they don’t accept the policy, functionality will be limited if they fail to agree to the policy after reminders over several weeks. It could eventually be deleted as well.

In a letter to WhatsApp, the government had said, “Deferral of policy does not absolve WhatsApp from respecting privacy, data security, or user choice. The revised policy, manner of introduction undermines privacy, data security, and choice of Indian users.”

The letter also said that the treatment of Indian users is discriminatory compared to that of European counterparts. It argued that given the many users depend on WhatsApp for communicating on a daily basis, it is irresponsible for WhatsApp to leverage its position in the Indian market to impose unfair terms and conditions.

In March, the Competition Commission of India launched a suo moto investigation into the WhatsApp privacy policy. Facebook then filed writ petition in the Delhi High Court, which was quashed in April. The tech major has appealed the decision in the high court. The matter is subjudice.