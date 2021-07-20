West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 | Class 10 results declared, 100% pass; check on wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Class 10 result 2021 on July 20. Students can check on the official website of the board - wbresults.nic.in. The pass percentage this year is record high with 100 percent.

CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students on record breaking results.

"Heartiest congratulations to all students who successfully cleared the Madhyamik examinations! May you keep shining in the future and go ahead to achieve much more in life. My best wishes to all parents, support systems & teachers as well!," she wrote.



The Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation was based on candidate's performance in the 2019 class examination in Class 9 and internal assessment for every subject in class 10 on a 50:50 basis.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told a press meet that this 100 percent pass of candidates was an all-time record. In 2020, the pass percentage was 86.34 percent.

Ganguly said if a candidate is not happy with the results, he/she will be able to sit for tests once the COVID-19 situation improves but in that situation this result won't be valid anymore.

Around 10 lakh students secured 60 percent or more marks in the new evaluation method. At least 79 candidates got 697 marks out of 700 in the evaluation of this year's Madhyamik Pariksha.

Asked if 79 candidates will then be considered as occupying the first rank, Ganguly said "I can say this much that these students have been awarded 697 marks. And there is no merit list this year unlike in past."

The number of girl students was higher than boys this year. While 6,13,849 females were slated to sit for the papers, the number of males was 4,65,850.

A total of 10,79,749 candidates were slated to sit for the exam this year but due to the COVID pandemic, the board had to cancel the examination as advised by experts.

The schools can collect mark sheet from 49 camps of the board from Tuesday and from schools only parents will be given the mark sheets.

(With PTI inputs)