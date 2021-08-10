MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vistara gets another Rs 750-crore fund infusion from Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines

In the latest round of fund infusion, Tata Sons would infuse Rs 382.5 crore in Vistara while Singapore Airlines would infuse Rs 367.5 crore.

Yaruqhullah Khan
August 10, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST

Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of Tata group, and Singapore Airlines Ltd - the two promoters of Vistara - have infused an additional Rs 750 crore into the airline, data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

In the latest round of fund infusion, Tata Sons Pvt Ltd will infuse Rs 382.5 crore in Vistara while Singapore Airlines Ltd will infuse Rs 367.5 crore, data from Tofler, which was reviewed by Moneycontrol, showed.

The new fund infusion comes just three months after the airline's promoters had infused Rs 465 crore in Vistara back in May.

The airline’s board has also approved the allotment of 75 crore shares of Rs 10 each to the two promoters. A Vistara spokesperson declined to comment on the fundraising but said the airline continued to grow its operations.

The fresh equity infusion comes at a time when the aviation industry is struggling to stay afloat due to travel restrictions across the country coupled with the restrictions on flight capacity and seat pricing set by the government of India.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The aviation industry in India is also facing challenges in the form of higher fuel expenses, rising competition and the fight for market share.

The price of aviation turbine fuel or jet fuel was once again hiked on August 1 by about 1.3 percent as compared to July and by more than 57.37 percent when compared to August 2020.

The airline's promoters had slowed down on fund infusion in 2020 as international operations were shut for a large part of the year due to restrictions imposed by the governments to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. However, they are now looking at equity injection to expand its international operations.

Vistara plans to expand its operation significantly by 2023, which is the primary reason behind the carrier’s aggressive capital infusion moves. The airline has already started flying to London and Tokyo this year and has filed for permission in the US to fly from September.

So far, the two joint venture promoters of Vistara have infused around Rs 4,500 crore in the airline and analysts said that the latest round of funding will make it battle-ready for medium-haul and long-haul operations.

Yaruqhullah Khan
Tags: #Civil Aviation #Covid-19 #equity #fund infusion #International Travel #pandemic #Vistara
first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.