Vijay Shekhar Sharma to purchase 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Founder and chief executive officer of One 97 Communications Limited Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Antfin have entered into an agreement where Sharma will purchase a 10.3 percent stake in Paytm, the company informed the exchanges on August 7.

As per the filing, an overseas entity owned by Sharma will acquire the stake in Paytm from Antfin through an off-market transfer. On closing of this transaction, Sharma’s shareholding in Paytm will increase to 19.42 percent, whereas Antfin’s shareholding will reduce to 13.5 percent.

The announcement led Paytm's share soaring more than 10 percent from the previous close. At 10 am, the stock was trading at Rs 851 on the National Stock Exchange.

Currently, Antfin holds 23.79 percent stake in Paytm but after the transaction, Antfin will now no longer be the largest shareholder in the fintech major. There is also no nominee of Antfin on the Board of Paytm.

Also Read: Paytm to generate free cash flow by year end: CEO Vijay Shekhar

Based on the stock's closing price as on August 4, the value of the 10.3 percent stake amounts to $628 million.

“I am proud of Paytm's role as a true champion of made-in-India financial innovation, and our achievements in revolutionizing mobile payments and contributing to formal financial services inclusion in the country. As we announce this transfer of ownership, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Ant for their unwavering support and partnership over the past several years," Sharma said.

The Chinese shareholding concern

After the Doklam skirmishes between the Indian and Chinese army, the Indian government has been blocking most of the Chinese investments into India. It had also banned more than 200 Chinese apps over the last three years.

The government and the central bank have also expressed concerns regarding the large Chinese shareholding in Paytm, a major in India's financial services space. According to Paytm's disclosure to the markets, this has been one of the reasons why a couple of approvals are pending.

"Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) continued to pursue the requisite approval from government of India past investment from One97 Communications Ltd. into PPSL as per FDI Guidelines. As per RBI’s letter dated Mar'23, PPSL can continue Online Payment Aggregation business, while it awaits approval from government," the company said in a disclosure that during the June quarter results.

Also Read: Paytm's merchant payment volumes up 39% to Rs 1.47 lakh crore in July, disbursements jump 148%

This is for the company's payment gateway business for which it requires the RBI's payment aggregator license. RBI had blocked Paytm PG from onboarding new online merchants while it can continue to provide payment services to its existing online merchants.

According to the company, this does not have any material impact on its business and revenues, as most of the large merchants have already been onboarded by one or the other PG firms.

Also Read: SoftBank offloads another 2% stake in Paytm via open market transactions

Similarly, Paytm's Payments Bank (Paytm Payments Bank Limited), an associate company in which Sharma holds 51 percent shareholding and One97 holds the rest, RBI had asked the company to stop onboarding new customers.

"PPBL implemented the various recommendations of RBI as part of the IT review undertaken earlier during FY2023. During the quarter, PPBL submitted the status of compliance to RBI and the same is currently being reviewed by RBI," the disclosure said.