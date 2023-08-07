Paytm surges 10% as Vijay Shekhar Sharma's overseas firm sets sights on 10.3% stake

Vijay Shekhar Sharma Paytm AFP

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Paytm share price surged over 10 percent in early trade on August 7 as its founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced a 10.3 percent stake purchase in the company.

According to the exchange filing, an overseas entity owned by Sharma will pick up 10.3 percent in Paytm from Antfin through an off-market transfer. On closing of this transaction, Sharma’s shareholding in the company will increase to 19.42 percent, whereas Antfin’s stake will reduce to 13.5 percent.

At 9:45am, the Paytm stock was quoting at Rs 850.75 on the NSE, higher by 6.8 percent from its previous close. Trading volumes at 6 million shares were significantly higher than the 20-day average volume of 3.4 million shares.

As per Bloomberg, the 12-month consensus target price on the stock is Rs 1,018, indicating 19.7 percent upside from current levels.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

In November 2022, Antfin Holdings, Alibaba.com, Berkshire Hathaway, Elevation Capital and SAIF Funds became eligible to sell their holdings as the lock-in period mandated for pre-IPO investors ended.

Antfin Netherlands Holding had acquired over 25 percent stake in the company between 2015 and 2019 at an average cost of Rs 300 a share. It had sold ~2 percent stake in January, bringing it down to 23.8 percent.

After the transaction with Sharma, Antfin will no longer remain the largest shareholder in the fintech major. There is also no nominee of Antfin on the Paytm Board.

However, Sharma is making no cash payment for this acquisition which means Antfin is not booking any profits from this partial exit as of now. As per the agreement executed between the parties, Antfin will be issued Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs), which in turn will allow Antfin to retain economic value of the 10.30 percent stake.

Optionally Convertible Debentures provide companies with the flexibility to convert them into equity shares at a later stage.

"This demonstrates Antfin’s continued confidence in the business potential. No cash payment will be made for this acquisition, and neither will any pledge, guarantee, or other value assurance be provided by Sharma," as per the exchange filing.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​