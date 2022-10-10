Uttar Pradesh announces three-day state mourning for Mulayam Singh Yadav

File image of Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced three-day state mourning to honour deceased veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, ANI reported. Yadav was a chief minister of UP and founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said Yadav’s last rites will be performed with full state honours, the report added.

Yadav (82), passed away in a private hospital in Gurugram on October 10 where he was undergoing treatment for multiple health issues. His death was confirmed through Samajwadi Party's official Twitter account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav as he hailed his "remarkable personality". In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

Yadav, also known to his followers and party workers as ‘Netaji’, is survived by Akhilesh Yadav who is currently the SP chief and also a former chief minister of UP. Akhilesh is the son of the SP patriarch's first wife Malti Devi, who died in 2003.

The SP patriarch was admitted to Medanta Hospital on August 22. Yadav had been on life-saving drugs due to his extremely critical condition in the last few days. However, after his condition deteriorated, he was put on ventilator and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital on October 2. He was being treated by a "comprehensive team of specialists”, according to recent reports.

According to Medanta Hospital, Yadav had serious lung and kidney issues. He had reportedly been facing difficulties in breathing and also went through dialysis for his kidney problems. Yadav had been suffering from various health-related ailments for the past three years and his public appearance had been restricted in recent years.