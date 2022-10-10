Mulayam Singh Yadav no more, PM Modi leads tributes: ‘Humble and grounded leader’

Politicians across party lines mourned veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has passed away at 82, his son Akhilesh Yadav announced on October 10.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's health had been deteriorating over the past few months. He was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram a week ago. Yadav was in the Intensive Care Unit and was administered life-saving drugs.

Politicians across party lines took to Twitter to mourn the veteran leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Yadav as a "humble and grounded leader".

"He was sensitive to people’s problems," Modi said. "He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."



Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022



श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव का निधन देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। साधारण परिवेश से आए मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की उपलब्धियां असाधारण थीं। ‘धरती पुत्र’ मुलायम जी जमीन से जुड़े दिग्गज नेता थे। उनका सम्मान सभी दलों के लोग करते थे। उनके परिवार-जन व समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं!

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu said: "The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary."

Also read:

Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP founder, dies

RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav | All you need to know about the Samajwadi Party patriarch

The Congress said Yadav's death was an irrepairable loss to Indian politics.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolences to Yadav's family.



उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी नेता श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं उनके सभी प्रशंसकों और परिजनों को ये अपार दुख सहने की शक्ति दें।

ॐ शांति https://t.co/EJUydFyliJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022



Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin remembered Yadav as one of the tallest figures in Indian politics. "Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals," he said. "His death is an irreparable loss."



Saddened by the demise of former CM of UP and senior leader of @samajwadiparty Thiru. Mulayam Singh.

One of the tallest figures in Indian Politics who stood for reservation for the OBC, Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals. His death is an irreparable loss. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 10, 2022

The Rashtriya Lok Dal described his demise as "heartbreaking". "May God place the departed soul at his feet," they said. "Heartfelt tribute."

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "My heartfelt condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav, the Yadav family family, all members of Samajwadi Party & its supporters on the passing of stalwart leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work and service."

My heartfelt condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav, the Yadav family family, all members of Samajwadi Party & its supporters on the passing of stalwart leader & Fmr CM of UP, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work&service. He will be hugely missed.— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) October 10, 2022

Sports stars also paid tributes to Yadav.

"Rest in peace Pahlwan ji," boxer Vijender Singh tweeted.