Unlock 3.0 rules for Manipur: What is allowed, what is not

The Unlock 3.0 guidelines were released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 29. Several curbs were lifted by the Centre this time, such as night curfew, restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel, etc, although schools and metro services continue to be shut.

Even as the country is gradually relaxing the curbs that were imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, strict restrictions remain in containment zones, where the number of COVID-19 cases being reported continues to be high.

However, states have been given a free hand in deciding the list of activities that will be allowed outside of containment zones and Manipur has decided to extend the state-wide complete lockdown till August 31.

Let us take a look at what will be allowed in Manipur till August 31:

Locality based retail shops selling essentials such as grocery shops, milk booths, poultry and meat shops, etc., will be allowed to operate in all districts from 8 am to 2 pm for six days a week.

Wholesale shops in Thangal Bazaar and Dharamshala will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 3 pm for six days a week to cater to the requirements of retailers.

Roster opening of shops from 8 am to 4 pm in Thangal and Paona Bazar has been allowed.

Standalone shops like such as those dealing in construction material, hardware, etc., located outside Paona bazaar, Thangal Bazar, and Nagamapal area will be allowed to operate from 8 am to 2 pm.

The Manipur government has permitted home delivery of essential items.

Hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies will remain open.

Banks will continue to function with 30 percent of their staff; ATMs will be functional.

Agriculture-related activities, such as farming and procurement of agricultural and horticulture produce, have been allowed.

Fishing and animal husbandry activities have also been permitted.

What will not be allowed in Manipur till August 31:

On Sundays, even commercial establishments dealing in essentials will not be allowed to operate till August 31. This will include wholesale shops in Thangal Bazaar and Dharamshala as well.

Standalone shops dealing in hardware and construction material that are located in bylanes between buildings will not be allowed to operate till August 31.

Schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain shut till August 31, 2020.

Cinema halls, theatres, bars, will remain closed.

Religious congregations and other large social gatherings continued to be prohibited.