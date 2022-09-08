English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tweak in mineral concession rules may ease liquidity, but industry needs more reforms: Experts

    In the current statutory framework, royalty is included in the average selling price of minerals and it is then computed on an ad valorem basis, leading to double taxation.

    Nickey Mirchandani
    September 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Amendments proposed to mineral concession rules would improve the liquidity of distressed miners, but issues such as royalties and double taxation loom as sore points.

    The government proposes to reduce the interest rate for rent, royalty or fee payments to states to 12 percent from 24 percent on charges due under the Miners and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

    “Halving the interest rate makes little difference for the listed players like JSW Steel and JSPL in the current interest rate scenario as these players wouldn’t default and could easily source funds at the rate of 7- 8 percent,” said Rakesh Arora, commodity expert and managing partner at Go India Advisors.

    The government also proposes to remove the deadline of 60 days for payment of rent, royalty or fees. State governments will be allowed to charge simple interest on any such dues under the terms and conditions of any prospecting license or mining lease from the 60th day of the expiry of the deadline fixed by the governments for such payments.

    This, according to Aruna Sharma, former steel secretary, would enable states to give a longer duration to genuinely distressed and small miners for making the payments and would help improve their liquidity.

    Close

    Related stories

    She added that while this is an effort in the right direction, more needs to be done in form of rationalization of royalties and double taxation, which is presently under discussion.

    In the current statutory framework, royalty is included in the average selling price of minerals and it is then computed on an ad valorem basis, leading to double taxation.

    It has been proposed to form a committee to examine the issue. Ad valorem duty is tax or customer duties proportionate to the estimated value of the goods or transaction concerned.

    The government has been incrementally working towards reforms in the mines and minerals space.

    The government had been expected to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act in the monsoon session of the Parliament but it didn't take up the matter for discussion.
    Nickey Mirchandani Assistant Editor at Moneycontrol covering Materials and Industrials space which includes Metals, Cement and Infrastructure sector. She’s a presenter and a stock market enthusiast with over 12 years of experience who loves reading between the lines and scanning through numbers. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Associate Research Head at Bloomberg Quint/ BQ Prime, where she wrote analytical pieces, anchored multiple interviews and a show called “ Market Wrap”.
    Tags: #mines and mineral ammendments #Mines and Minerals Act
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 06:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.