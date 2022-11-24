English
    TVS Motor Company launches first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore

    The business will launch a variety of product lines that will serve Singapore's premium delivery market as well as individual commuting needs.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 24, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

    TVS Motor Company on November 24 announced that it has launched its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore  in line with the company’s global expansion plans.

    The new TVS Experience Centre will offer a range of premium motorcycles including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310, and the TVS Apache RTR, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

    The company will introduce diverse products offerings, catering to both personal commuting as well as the delivery premium segment in Singapore. This centre will additionally have vehicle servicing facility, spare parts, and the full range of merchandise to choose from, the company added.

    TVS Motor has partnered with ‘Motorsport Pte Ltd (part of the Chong Aik Group)’ who will be the distributors for Singapore Market. Motorsport has strong presence in the region with 6 retail outlets and 8 warehouses.

    “This state-of-the-art experience centre inaugurated here in Singapore will further consolidate our presence in the region. It will pave the way for us to explore newer opportunities in the world of mobility, as we introduce our premium range of two-wheelers: the flagship model TVS Apache RR310 and the TVS Apache RTR series along with a slew of other experiences for the auto enthusiasts in Singapore,” said J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company.
    Tags: #Singapore #TVS Experience Centre #TVS Motor Company #Two-wheeler manufacturer
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 12:45 pm