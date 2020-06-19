App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tractor sales, production rise in May after economic activity resumes: Report

M&M had posted domestic tractor sales of 24,017 units in May versus 4,716 units in April

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After economic activity resumed in phased manner on lifting of lockdown restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, tractor sales and production saw a strong recovery in May.

Total tractor sale volumes in May stood at 64,860 units, including exports of 4,419 units, BusinessLine reported.

This is a sharp increase from total sales (including exports) of 35,216 units in March and 12,256 units in April.

Close

Tractor production stood at 30,751 units in May as against 39,200 units in March and 158 units in April, the report said, citing data from the Tractor & Mechanisation Association.

related news

The Centre eased restrictions in May and permitted all manufacturing activity to resume with certain guidelines for health and safety.

Also read | Bharat's triumph over India: Tractor sales beat sales of cars, SUVs in May

"Timely relaxation of the lockdown for the agricultural sector helped ensure speedy recovery of tractor demand in May. In the near term, farmer sentiment is likely to remain positive," Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), told the publication.

M&M, India's largest manufacturer of tractors, had posted domestic tractor sales of 24,017 units in May versus 4,716 units in April.

Sonalika Tractor, which was operating at 20-25 percent capacity in May, reached 80 percent in the fourth week of the month, the report added. The company is expected to operate at 100 percent capacity utilisation in June.

"In the current scenario, it is expected that all the financial institutions would be very aggressive in tractor financing since the rural industry is expected to grow compared to other automobile segments," Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, told the paper.

"Favourable monsoon, the government's support for agriculture operations and availability of financing have led to week-on-week delivery growth in May and we are expecting the growth momentum to continue this month as well," Mittal added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers

BMW to lay off 10,000 contract workers

Delhi govt seeks volunteers to fight coronavirus pandemic

Delhi govt seeks volunteers to fight coronavirus pandemic

Life insurance sector to see growth coming back to normal levels in medium to long term: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Life insurance sector to see growth coming back to normal levels in medium to long term: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.