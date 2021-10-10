MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : October 10, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 10: XRP, Polkadot surge upto 11%, and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    XRP, Polkadot surge upto 11%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on October 10. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.29 trillion, a 0.69 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.99 billion, which makes a 15.86 percent decrease. Read more here.

    Manish Malhotra: NFTs open up new avenues for our digital audience


    With Gucci selling virtual sneakers for $12, and brands from Balenciaga to Burberry becoming NFT-friendly, the world of fashion is changing. Fashion non-fungible tokens or NFTs are unique jpg files with an authenticity certificate, and just like fine art, they are collectibles. Recently, Manish Malhotra launched the first designer NFTs in India on the WazirX NFT Marketplace, through the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. Read more here.

    Addicted to crypto? Scotland has a dedicated clinic for you


    Tucked away almost 25 miles from the Scottish capital of Edinburg lies the beautiful, serene highlands of Blyth Bridge, home to an ancient, 18th-century castle that goes by the name of Castle Craig. And inside this is the world's first rehabilitation clinic- to treat cryptocurrency addiction. Per the clinic’s website, "Castle Craig Hospital provides treatment for people addicted to trading, spread betting, and the trading of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and more."

    White House weighs broader oversight of US cryptocurrency market

    The White House is considering a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cybercrime, a spokeswoman said on Friday. "The NSC and NEC are coordinating across the interagency to look at ways we can ensure that cryptocurrency and other digital assets are not used to prop up bad actors, including ransomware criminals," the White House National Security Council spokeswoman said.

