Top cryptocurrency news on October 10: XRP, Polkadot surge upto 11%, and other major stories

Addicted to crypto? Scotland has a dedicated clinic for you





Tucked away almost 25 miles from the Scottish capital of Edinburg lies the beautiful, serene highlands of Blyth Bridge, home to an ancient, 18th-century castle that goes by the name of Castle Craig. And inside this is the world's first rehabilitation clinic- to treat cryptocurrency addiction. Per the clinic’s website, "Castle Craig Hospital provides treatment for people addicted to trading, spread betting, and the trading of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and more."