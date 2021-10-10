MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 10: XRP, Polkadot surge upto 11%

Bitcoin's price is currently $54,475.28 and its dominance is currently 44.71 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
October 10, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on October 10. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.29 trillion, a 0.69 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.99 billion, which makes a 15.86 percent decrease.

With Gucci selling virtual sneakers for $12, and brands from Balenciaga to Burberry becoming NFT-friendly, the world of fashion is changing. Fashion non-fungible tokens or NFTs are unique jpg files with an authenticity certificate, and just like fine art, they are collectibles.

Recently, Manish Malhotra launched the first designer NFTs in India on the WazirX NFT Marketplace, through the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. None of the five NFTs is wearable, of course.

Meanwhile, the White House is considering a wide ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The NSC and NEC are coordinating across the interagency to look at ways we can ensure that cryptocurrency and other digital assets are not used to prop up bad actors, including ransomware criminals," the White House National Security Council spokeswoman said.

The oversight could include an executive order, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The spokeswoman did not comment on whether an executive order will be part of such oversight.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims' data. Typically hackers will offer the victim a key in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run into hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

As off 7.40 am on October 10, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$54,475.280.85%14.27%$1,027,118,213,949$33,387,487,322 612,393 BTC18,839,400 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,514.17-1.30%2.94%$414,293,218,064$13,647,229,835 3,882,554 ETH117,863,902 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.240.22%-0.80%$71,742,356,323$1,968,485,216 878,731,786 ADA32,025,787,327 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$414.10-1.61%-3.04%$69,596,357,432$1,349,873,566 3,261,144 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.02%-0.02%$68,419,009,403$68,954,943,754 68,940,391,310 USDT68,404,570,064 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.158.32%10.54%$53,916,179,568$5,143,796,328 4,465,438,159 XRP46,805,773,456 XRP
7Solana SOL$154.05-2.55%-9.21%$46,090,920,243$1,550,235,061 10,071,035 SOL299,427,667 SOL
8Polkadot DOT$37.0011.33%15.49%$36,512,366,017$2,175,081,309 58,831,173 DOT987,579,315 DOT
9USD Coin USDC$10.00%0.01%$32,965,673,644$2,003,007,894 2,003,053,225 USDC32,966,419,711 USDC
10Dogecoin DOGE$0.240.14%11.53%$32,079,636,737$1,492,303,747 6,122,988,532 DOGE131,624,173,874 DOGE
[Input from Reuters]
